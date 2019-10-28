The superstructure of the $300 million Pacifica apartment tower is 70 per cent complete, changing Auckland's skyline and reaching the same level as the top of the nearby Vero Centre.

"The jump form is currently at 130m at levels 30 and 40 which is 70 per cent of the total finished height," a spokesman said today.

Herald photographer Jason Oxenham took images from the Waiheke Island ferry on Friday, showing what is set to be the tallest residential tower in New Zealand at 57 levels and illustrating that the apartment block had reached the same height as the 40-level Vero Centre on Shortland St.

Pacifica's core is rising fast, internal fit-outs are underway on lower levels and the distinctive curved or twisted cladding feature has clearly emerged at the site at 10-12 Commerce St.

Vero (left), Pacifica (centre), SkyTower and PwC at Commercial Bay (right). Photo / Jason Oxenham

The 282-unit project is being developed by Melbourne-headquartered Hengyi Pacific and built by Australian highrise construction specialist Icon Co.

It will be around 178m tall, on the site between Gore St and Commerce St.

Levels nine and 10 fit-outs began during winter.

"[The] structure is now 50 per cent complete with floor slabs at level 25 and core reaching level 29. The façade installation is well underway with the feature ribbons starting to take shape on the exterior," the project's web site said in July.

The tower is due to be finished next year and it has far outstripped nearby Customs St East rival Seascape, also planned to be 57-levels but at 187m, 9m taller than The Pacifica's 178m.

Seascape works are still below ground level, raising questions in the construction sector about progress.

Plans for The Pacifica (centre). Photo / supplied

At The Pacifica, builder Icon is "70 per cent backed by Japan's Kajima Corporation, is scheduled to complete the ambitious project by October 2020" and Hengyi Pacific is a Melbourne-based developer "with ties to Chinese developer Shandong HYI".

Completion is due ahead of the 2021 America's Cup and is being led by kiwi construction chief Dan Ashby, "who has worked on projects as well known as the Burj Al Arab in Dubai, Takapuna's Sentinel and the Chancery in Auckland's CBD."

Gavin Lloyd, national director of residential projects for CBRE, said The Pacifica apartments would be about 20 per cent bigger than standard Auckland CBD units. Residents would have unrivalled views over the Waitematā Harbour and Hauraki Gulf, he said.

A lap pool, sauna, steam room, spa, gym, media room, residents' lounge, library and barbeque terrace, car and motorbike parks, bike racks and storage lockers are features fo the block.

Construction work started in November 2017.

In March this year, project milestones were announced: the superstructure had reached level 18, the floor slabs had been poured to level 16, car lift walls and level one podium slab formwork had been completed and installation of exterior façade ribbon at levels seven and eight had been reached.