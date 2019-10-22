SkyCity Entertainment Group and Fletcher Building chiefs will front at 10am today to update the situation on the convention centre fire and more information is expected to go to the NZX today too.

The meeting on level nine of Chorus House on the corner of Wyndham St and Hobson St, just a block from the disaster, was announced by SkyCity last night.

It said: "We will be hosting a press conference tomorrow morning...and will provide a statement and answer Q&As."

Staff from both companies are understood to be gathered at a central command centre in the CBD near the convention centre. Some Fletcher chiefs have left their Penrose headquarters and are now stationed in the CBD to be close to the centre.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• SkyCity fire live: Firefighters battle blaze into Wednesday morning

• SkyCity Convention Centre fire: Aucklanders advised to avoid central city amid fire disruptions, bring walking shoes

• SkyCity Convention Centre could collapse if fire burns long enough

• Fire at SkyCity Convention Centre: Workers flee giant blaze, black smoke chokes Auckland

Analysts are expecting Fletcher to issue its first statement on the fire to the NZX this morning. That could first express disappointment at the disaster, thank emergency services but could contain details of the contractors' insurance protection.

Statements could give further details of the composition of the roof which emergency services have abandoned to the fire.

John Coop, the Warren & Mahoney chief and whose business is one of three firms which designed the centre, refused to talk this morning, saying it was up to others to make comment.

The convention centre fire last night. Photo / Dean Purcell

However fellow Warren and Mahoney architect Richard Archbold tweeted to a sympathetic statement: "Thanks e hoa, we've had some setbacks but this is a kicker."

SkyCity architect Gordon Moller of Moller Architects was also reluctant but did express satisfaction at the speedy evacuation from the buildings yesterday.

Meanwhile, former Fletcher chief who ran the construction division for years has expressed empathy for the workers on the blazing NZ International Convention Centre site, expressing sadness at the effect on the tradespeople's lives.

"I feel really sorry for the boys, they worked so hard," said an upset Jack Smith, author of two books on the business which won the head contract to build the $703 million centre, due to be finished later next year.

Advertisement

"I can only wish them the very best because they have tried so hard," said the retired author of No Job Too Big: A history of Fletcher Construction, Vol 1: 1909-40 and No Job Too Hard: A history of Fletcher Construction, Vol 2: 1940–65.

Smith began at Fletcher Con­struction in 1953 and became general manager in 1967. Asked who inspired and mentored him, former Fletcher executive Dr John Hood called Smith "the doyen of post-war New Zealand construction."

Smith today expressed disappointment in Fletcher ever having signed the convention centre deal: "They entered a bad contract which is surprising because we did such a great job on building the original and then another building," he said referring to Fletcher's SkyTower, casino and hotel work.