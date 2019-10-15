Spark has warned its customers after an influx of scam calls have been targeting vulnerable Kiwis.

The technology giant says scammers have been charging "premium rates" to those who return missed calls.

In a post to customers and followers of Spark, the company has explained how the scam works in the hope of protecting vulnerable Kiwis.

"We've been seeing an influx of what are called 'wangiri' scam calls, where scammers call you, let it ring once or twice, then hang up and hope you ring back so they can charge you premium rates and pocket the money," the company wrote on Facebook.

"If you get an unexpected missed call from an unknown overseas number, it's best not to ring back.

"If you know someone who might be particularly vulnerable to this type of thing, you might like to give them a heads up too!"

Customers have come forward sharing their scam experiences, with a number saying they received more than one call on multiple devices.

"They rang my tablet in the weekend (which even I don't know the number of) and 30 seconds later my phone rang with a slightly different overseas number - the timing was weird. Ignored them both, the pricks," one person wrote.

Another said: "Had one from Saudi and Chad ... Lol. Thank goodness my phone tells me where the call is from. No way would I try call them back."

One added: "For the last nine months they've rung my phone nearly every day. Sometimes twice a day. I never answer."

SCAM ADVICE:

Spark says while a list can help you identify scam activity, there may be other scams that aren't listed. Always try to protect yourself from scams by remembering these key things:

Spark says they will never contact you out of the blue and do the following:

- Request your password

- Request your credit details

- Threaten to disconnect your broadband

- Tell you that you've been hacked

- Request access to your personal computer or laptop

- Avoid calling back numbers you don't recognise

- If you're unsure whether the call is genuine, the best thing to do is hang up