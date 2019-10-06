Buy-one give-one lunch company Eat My Lunch has appointed former ANZ senior executive Kellie Burbidge as its new general manager.

Burbidge, who starts in the role on Monday, has for the past 15 years worked at the country's largest bank, ANZ, most recently in the role of general manager of northern, commercial and agri and head of dairy strategy.

She has also worked as programme director and head of commercial relationship services at ANZ. Prior to ANZ, Burbidge worked for Coca-Cola Amatil and New Zealand Dairy Foods.

"I made the decision last year to make a few changes, I've been with ANZ for 15 years, and the corporate world, for 19 years," Burbidge said. "To me it doesn't actually feel like I'm moving... out of corporate into a social enterprise.

"It [felt] like it was time for me to take all of those experiences and work I've done within the privately-owned business community and leading big teams to actually do something that I'm passionate about and use those skills to make a real difference."

Burbidge will report to the board of Eat My Lunch, and company founder Lisa King who will step into the role of chair.

Eat My Lunch opened its first physical store in downtown Auckland in June, after an equity crowdfunding round which it seeked to raise $2 million.

The social enterprise has plans to open more in other major cities around the country, taking its store footprint to 10 locations within the next three years. It is also looking into taking the brand and concept overseas through a franchising model in medium-term which will allow it to scale and expand quicker, King told the Herald in May.

Eat My Lunch hopes to roll out the concept to Australia, Canada and the United States.

New Zealand chef Michael Meredith holds a 8 per cent stake in the company and entrepreneur Derek Handley holds a 2 per cent stake, while King holds a 28 per cent stake.