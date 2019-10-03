The main plot in the Terminator franchise of films is that AI (in the form of giant intelligent and very scary robots), rises up, then looks to enslave and finally extinguish humanity. It would be hard not to see some parallels in today's world, as technology accelerates ever faster than laws to protect us can be drafted.

In the world of recruitment and selection, technology has taken a huge lead in this time-consuming process. However, are the systems and tools to which we are delegating aspects of this historically human process, useful, fair and unbiased?

One-way interviews

This relatively recent approach asks a candidate to pre-record a video in their own environment, based on a series of questions sent to them by the recruitment team. Usually around 15 minutes, this video speeds up the process for the prospective interviewer, as they can pre-screen candidates at their leisure, allowing them to be more selective when it comes to a real face-to-face interview.

Facial analysis software

Taking the premise of a one-way interview further, US company HireVue has developed software that analyses language and tone of a candidate, assessing facial expressions as they answer questions on the one-way video. It does this through algorithms that evaluate an applicant against 25,000 pieces of data gathered from a database of "successful" hires. HireVue believes they can increase a firm's hiring quality by 88 per cent, diversity by 55 per cent, and fill roles 90 per cent quicker.

Applicant Tracking Software

ATS assesses a candidate's application based on pre-determined aspects such as keyword matches, allowing CVs that more closely meet the specific requirements of the vacant position to rise to the top of the candidate pile.AI BotsAI bots trawling your data online may sound like a thing of fancy, yet it is here today. LinkedIn is an amazing tool for recruiters, giving up-to-date employment data on key candidates. Technology now allows complex searches through LinkedIn and various social media websites, helping a recruiter find a talented candidate (who may not even know they are on the job hunt themselves …)

Word of Warning

Like the scientists developing early versions of AI in the Terminator movies, the desire to see technology as the great future hope of open and unbiased recruitment is tempting. Not wanting to sound like a technophile I do, however, have concerns around aspects such as individual privacy. Also all software is only as good as those programming it. Therefore can any software truly be called unbiased?

Technology is a great tool for the future of recruiting staff and executives. However, like psychometric testing, it should be used only as part of the fuller recruitment picture, and not assessed as a stand-alone cure all. The question must be asked — are we sacrificing too much of the "human element", on the altar of innovation, efficiency and cost savings?

As anyone who has tried to print a document right before a big presentation, and found the printer display lights up with "Error-3", it's important to remember that technology is only as good as those people developing and supporting it.

