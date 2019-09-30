Dual ASX/NZX-listed outdoor equipment and clothing retailer Kathmandu is set to acquire surfing brand Rip Curl for A$350 million ($368m).

Kathmandu has entered into an agreement with the Australian retail company known for its trendy wet suits and beach-inspired apparel, founded in 1969.

Christchurch-based Kathmandu says the Rip Curl acquisition creates a $1 billion opportunity for the company together with its Oboz Footwear brand.

The transaction is to be financed through a fully written 'accelerated entitlement offer' to raise $144.5m, and a placement of approximately $32 million of Kathmandu shares to the founders and CEO of Rip Curl. About $230m will be funded through senior secured debt facilities.

The transaction will require shareholder approval at a special meeting scheduled for October 18.

Rip Curl was founded by surfers Brian Singer and Douglas Warbick in Bells Beach, Victoria. The retail and wholesale brand has a long history of surfing, and has sponsored some of the world's top athletes, including up-and-coming talent. The brand has enjoyed success in North America and Europe, as well in Australasia.

With Rip Curl, Kathmandu will own and operate more than 340 stores, including 254 licensed Rip Curl stores and have relationships with over 7000 wholesalers.

In a statement, Kathmandu chief executive Xavier Simonet said the acquisition was "fantastic" and would allow Kathmandu to "grow and diversify".

"The acquisition of Rip Curl transforms Kathmandu into a NZ$1 billion outdoor and action sports company, anchored by two iconic global Australasian brands," Simonet said. "The combination of Kathmandu, Oboz and Rip Curl achieves diversification in product, channel, geography and seasonality, and creates a platform for the acceleration of our brands' global expansion into new channels and markets.

Rip Curl chief executive Michael Daly will continue to lead the brand. Photo / Rip Curl

"Importantly, there is also strong cultural alignment between our brands, underpinned by a shared focus on quality, innovation and sustainability."

Michael Daly, chief executive of Rip Curl, said the company was excited about the opportunity to "partner" with Kathmandu.

"We look forward to continuing to grow the Rip Curl brand as part of

the Kathmandu Group," he said.

Daly will continue to lead Rip Curl from its headquarters in Torquay, and report to Simonet.

"We wish to acknowledge the role that Rip Curl's founders have played in building the iconic status of the Rip Curl brand internationally as well as its unique cultural identity, and are pleased that the Founders and CEO wish to remain invested in the ongoing success of Rip Curl under Kathmandu ownership," Simonet said.

Kathmandu has been on an acquisition drive in recent years. The company founded in Christchurch in 1987 acquired Australian outdoor footwear brand Oboz in the first-half of last year.

The Herald has contacted Kathmandu for further comment.

