A months long federal investigation into Boeing's 737 Max plane has called into question some of the most fundamental assumptions used by manufacturers and regulators when certifying aircraft and challenged Boeing's repeated assertions that pilots should have been able to easily handle a malfunction on its jet.

The National Transportation Safety Board, which released the results of its review of potential lapses in the design and approval of the 737 Max on Thursday, faulted the company for making erroneous assumptions during the development of the jet and pushed for broader changes in the way airplanes are certified.

The agency said

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.