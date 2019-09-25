New Zealand's favourite hazelnut spread could be taken off shelves as the mother company Ferrero Rocher faces claims of child labour.

The hazelnuts used Ferrero Rocher products, such as Nutella, come from Turkey, where they are "picked mainly by migrants, including children, who work long hours for very low pay," a BBC investigation claims.

Nutella is own of the products Ferrero Rocher makes with hazelnuts picked by child labourers. Photo / 123RF

Reports are being looked at by Woolworths, the Australian supermarket chain which owns Countdown.

"We are aware of these reports and have contacted the supplier for further information on its response to the matter," a Woolworths spokesperson told the Daily Mail.

Turkey is home to more than 400,000 family-owned hazelnut orchards where children as young as 10 work up to 10 hours a day on the farms for a daily rate of 95 lira (NZ$26), BBC reveals.

The hazelnuts, which are also used in Kinder Surprise and Bueno chocolate, are often picked by Kurdish migrants who are mostly in the south and east of Turkey.

A co-owner of an orchard in Turkey told the BBC that although he is against child labour, there is nothing he can do when the parents force their children to work.

"I am trying not to make them work ... The mother and father want them to work - and to be paid," he told the BBC.

Ferrero Rocher has responded to the BBC investigation aiming to "tackle the issue of child labour", a company spokesperson told Business Insider Australia.

"We are determined to prevent and eliminate child labour all along our supply chains, with the conviction that every child should be protected, by all possible means, from any form of exploitation."

Italian chocolatier Ferrero Rocher buys a third of all hazelnut crops from Turkey.