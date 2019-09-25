The company behind brands like a famous ketchup and Oscar Mayer meats is dealing with slumping sales, shareholder lawsuits, layoffs and questions about its accounting practices.

The 2015 merger between Kraft and Heinz created one of the largest food companies in the world. It had US$28 billion ($44 billion) in combined annual revenues and controlled dozens of food and beverage brands that for generations were staples of American households, including Heinz ketchup, Kraft cheese, Oscar Mayer meats and Planters nuts.

These days, however, the mega-merger is a mega-mess.

Sales and profits have slumped. After taking a US$15.4 billion ($24.2 billion)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.