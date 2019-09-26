COMMENT:

My Nana is always puzzled as to why I drive a larger SUV and with rising fuel prices it is something I have questioned myself.

My car is not what I'd call a gas guzzler but it uses more fuel than your average small vehicle.

Nana drives a perfect-sized ''nana'' car – a small hatchback. It is more than sufficient to get her around town and out of it on the odd occasion she travels.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

I can't imagine myself driving a small hatchback, although I did once own a Holden Barina. Back in the good old days, I could

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.