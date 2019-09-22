In certain geeky, arty Auckland circles it's an unusual question I was asked this weekend, "Can we watch the rugby?"

This hadn't come up yet but yeah, dude. Go the team.

Look, full disclosure, we're millennials. We don't have a TV. Sky is out of the question financially. It will be ten years before our avocado tree will bear fruit.

High definition is important. I need to be able to look into the rugby players' eyes, see if they look kind, and to pick my favourites based on that. I don't know about you.

I thought being a long, long term Spark customer would mean I would be entitled to the Spark stream, no worries. Turns out Spark Sport costs $80 for a loyal customer such as me. Which is just rude.

My boyfriend is a big fan of sports and he is also a pirate. A quick visit to the subreddit "Sports Streams", a VPN and we're "in the UK" to watch it on ITV -- and we can see our team play the sport. When that legal-adjacent (God save the Queen) stream started stuttering, we moved onto a properly illegal, even more nicely defined one.

I like to root for the underdog but not this time. You always want to beat South Africa.

We had a great time, it was a great game. I was worried the boys were cracking under pressure but then 20 minutes in I wiggled my fingers at Pollard and his second kick of the night hit the post. You're welcome. Please don't arrest me.

More high definition observations, made possible by reprehensible action;

1. I do not like the South African uniforms with their "artfully slashed" numbers. "This looks ill-made" I said to the illegal stream in a Tim Gunn accent.

2. I liked the wee number nines. Aaron Smith is an especially cute larrikin who looks like he's gotten away with too much in life.

3. I like watching their heads pop out of piles of bodies, watching them untangle their big bodies from each other carefully, ball long gone. It looks uncomfortable but also novel and endearing.

4. I wish they would protect their noggins.

5. I would prefer Sonny Bill's goatee was pixelated.