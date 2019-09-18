Facebook unveiled a series of changes Wednesday to limit hate speech and extremism on its site, as scrutiny is rising on how the social network may be radicalising people.

The company began its announcements by saying it would expand its definition of terrorist organisations, adding that it planned to deploy artificial intelligence to better spot and block live videos of shootings. Hours later, in a letter to the chairman of a House panel, Facebook said it would prevent links from fringe sites 8chan and 4chan from being posted on its platform. And late in the day, it detailed how it

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.