A man has spent £30,000 ($57,000) on a failed legal battle over a £100 ($192) speeding fine.

Richard Keedwell says a "seriously flawed" legal system has meant his fight "for justice" has taken nearly three years and used up a fair chunk of his son's inheritance.

The 71-year-old from Worcester says he was wrongly caught doing 56km/h in a 48km/h zone during a day trip in 2016.

He claimed he "was certainly not doing more than 30mph" in New Rd in November 2016.

Advertisement

"I was very surprised when a couple of days later I got the NIP [Notice of Intended Prosecution]," he told the court.

"I really could not believe that I had been speeding. It made a simple day out turn very sour actually."

Richard Keedwell claimed he "was certainly not doing more than 30mph". Photo / Richard Keedwell

Keedwell recruited the help of a video and electronics expert who told the court the speed camera may have been faulty or was triggered by a car in the opposite lane, the BBC reported.

The 71-year-old claims he took four trips to the Magistrates Court before the appeal was heard.

Unfortunately for Keedwell, the case dragged out for nearly three years and cost him close to $60,000.

Keedwell said he felt guilty his family would miss out and said the case had proved "very stressful".

"I'm sick and tired at the whole system which is steamrolling ordinary people.

"I regret the amount of money. I very simply wanted justice."

Advertisement

The Crown Prosecution Service said the case involved a "multiplicity of issues" which added to its length.

"As the case involved both a lengthy trial at the magistrates' court and subsequent hearings at the Crown court to progress an appeal against conviction, the overall length of the case took some time to conclude."