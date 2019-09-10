Apple's new Apple TV+ streaming service will hit New Zealand on November 1 for $8.99/month as part of its 100-country launch.

The new service will feature Apple-original programming such as The Morning Show, a "cutthroat drama" starring and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, and with Steve Carell (Click to see below.) and a show featuring talk-queen Oprah Winfrey.

All up, Apple is spending some US$6b on original programming - putting it in the same league as Netflix, HBO and other top streamers and broadcasters.

The service will be available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac and other platforms, including online at tv.apple.com, with a seven-day free trial. Some smart TVs will also get Apple TV+ support .

An aggressive promotion, starting today, sees anyone who buys an iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch or Mac will get Apple TV+ for free for a year. Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share one Apple TV+ subscription, the company says.

An increasingly crowded battlefield will see Disney_+ launch in NZ on November 19 for $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. Disney+ will break Sky's longtime near-monopoly on Disney content in these parts. Disney says that, ultimately, Disney+ will be the exclusive home of its content.

Both Apple+ and Disney+ will go up against established giant Netflix, which recently bumped the monthly price of its one-screen Basic plan by 4 per cent to $11.99, its two-screens-at-once Standard plan by 13 per cent to $16.99 and its four-screen, 4K Premium plan by 19 per cent to $21.99. Outside of sport, Netflix has so far been the only streaming service to put money behind locally-produced original (backing David Farrier's global show Dark Tourist and the NZ-set and super-syrupy Falling Inn Love).

Ryan Gosling in First Man, one of the movies available on Neon. Photo / Neon

Sky recently slashed the price of its no-contract streaming service Neon to $13.95 a month - making it more competive with Netflix.

Neon draws heavily on Sky's NZ-exclusive contract with HBO, and features binge-worthy classic series like Game of Thrones, Big Little Lies and Chernobyl, plus movies like First Man and Bohemian Rhapsody.

Neon previously cost $20 a month for its full-blooded version, including TV and movies - although there was also $12/month version that only offered TV series. That option has now been axed, meaning some users will pay more. There is now only one plan - the $13.95 a month offer that includes all content.

The Spark-owned Lightbox lets you stream all the TV shows you like on a $12.99/month (two screens) or $15.99/month (four screens) plan. Movies cost between $4.99 and $6.99.

Amazon Prime, which charges Kiwis in US dollars, costs US$2.99 ($4.30) a month for your first six months then US$5.99 ($7.20).

Netflix is still the king in terms of having the most content, and being the only service that offers a 4K or Ultra High Definition option (on its $21.99/month four-screen plan).

In sports, the $20/month Spark Sport is offering Formula One, English Premier League football, NBA basketball and other sports as part of its regular stable, plus a $90 Tournament Pass to the pending Rugby World Cup.

Netflix' new romcom Falling Inn Love, set in New Zealand. Photo / Netflix

And Sky TV's Fanpass has just been rebranded Sky Sport Now and been upgraded to include streaming versions of the broadcaster's expanded lineup of 12 Sky Sport channels, plus highlights and pay-per-view events. Sky Sport Now costs $19.99 for a no-contract week pass, $49.99 for a no-contract month pass, or $39.99 a month on a 12-month contract.

