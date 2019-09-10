New Zealand shares fell with the major electricity generator-retailers giving up some of their recent gains. Air New Zealand led the market lower.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index declined 60.35 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 11,142.58. Within the index, 25 stocks fell, 19 rose, and six were unchanged. Turnover was $152.3 million.

The major power companies fell, having hit records in recent weeks as the attraction of a reliable dividend prompted investors to bid up the prices at a time when ultra-low interest rates deter investment in fixed interest assets.

Contact Energy fell 1.8 per cent to $8.77, Genesis Energy was down 0.7 per cent at $3.61, Meridian Energy declined 1.7 per cent to $5.35 on a volume of 1.8 million shares, and Mercury NZ decreased 1 per cent to $5.54 with 1.1 million shares changing hands.

"The electricity stocks took a bit of a hit today. You're really looking at the top 20 or so stocks that have come in for a reasonable amount of selling," said Grant Williamson, a director at Hamilton Hindin Greene.

Globally-exposed companies also came under pressure today.

Air New Zealand led the market lower, down 3.5 per cent at $2.76 on a volume of 1.3 million shares, more than its 90-day average of 728,000. A2 Milk fell 2 per cent to $14.60 and Vista Group International was down 1.7 per cent at $4.16. Auckland International Airport dipped 0.1 per cent to $9.50 and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare decreased 0.9 per cent to $17.35.

Pushpay Holdings fell 0.9 per cent to $3.32 on an unusually large volume of 4.4 million shares. It usually trades on a daily volume of 695,000.

Williamson said there was little domestic news to push the local market around, and investors took their cues from overseas leads with Wall Street flat overnight and Asian markets mixed. In recent months, the local market has attracted strong demand when Australia's market opened.

"We've outperformed most of those markets, but today we're underperforming to a degree. A lot of that is a lack of buying support which hasn't eventuated," he said.

Spark New Zealand was the most traded stock on a volume of 5.9 million shares, more than its 90-day average of 3.4 million. It fell 1.2 per cent to $4.65.

Tourism Holdings rose 4.6 per cent to a six-week high $4.12 on a volume of 160,000 shares, in line with its average of 153,000. Fletcher Building was up 3.1 per cent at $4.97 on a volume of 1.6 million shares. Both companies are contending with underperforming units.

Of other companies trading on volumes of more than a million shares, Goodman Property Trust was unchanged at $2.24, NZX rose 0.8 per cent to $1.29, and Kiwi Property Group increased 0.3 per cent to $1.685.

Argosy Property was down 1.3 per cent or 2 cents, at $1.495, after shedding rights to a 1.57 cent dividend. PGG Wrightson fell 2.4 per cent, or 6 cents, to $2.41, after giving up rights to a 7.5 cent dividend.

Outside the benchmark index, Cannasouth rose as high as 84 cents before sliding back to 54 cents. The stock ended down 28 per cent on the day after the NZX issued a 'please explain' notice on why the stock price had soared 85 per cent during the course of a week. The medicinal cannabis research firm said it complied with the listing rules. It traded on a volume of 2.9 million shares, the most since its listing in June.

Moa Group was unchanged 30.5 cents after saying it's agreed to buy Parnell restaurant Non Solo Pizza for $3.75m. Of that, $3.2m will be in cash, and will settle at the end of the month. The transaction has the blessing of Moa's bank.

The Local Government Funding Agency's 2024 bond paying annual interest of 2.25 per cent was the most traded debt security on a volume of almost 1.8 million. The notes closed at a yield of 1.37 per cent, up 13 basis points. The agency's 2025 bond paying 2.75 per cent interest was fractionally behind on a volume of almost 1.8 million, closing at a yield of 1.42 per cent, up 6 basis points.