Aucklanders can now get a cup of coffee for half price if they place their order in te reo this week.

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei is celebrating Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori and has organised a te reo Māori coffee kaupapa (policy) during the week of 9 to 15 September.

Customers who order a kawhe (coffee) at Auckland's Adina Hotel's Yard Bar & Eatery, Māhuhu Expresso, Esquires, and BOB Bakery and Café in the Quay Park precinct during the week will receive 50 per cent off their order.

The first 20 customers at each café who order their coffee in te reo Māori will also receive a reusable cup with various te reo ordering options.

The aim is to invite Aucklanders to integrate the Māori language into their everyday life, a common part of a morning routine that many enjoy.

"Embracing te reo provides a gateway into understanding who we are and an acknowledgement of the indigenous culture of Aotearoa," Anahere Rawiri, external relationships manager at Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Whai Rawa said.

"Something as simple as ordering your kawhe in te reo is a great step towards normalising te reo Māori into everyday conversation. There is plenty more work to be done and we're committed to making our whenua reflect our history and our people."

The four stores where you can receive a discount for ordering in te reo. Photo / Supplied

Customers are encouraged to start their order by saying hello, revealing what type of coffee they'd like and the size of their order.

How to order your coffee in te reo

- Kia ora (hello)

- He ________ māku (I'll have a ...)

- pango roa ( long black)

- kaputino (cappuccino)

- moka (mocha)

- mōwai (flat white)

- rate (Latte)

- kaputī (cup of tea)

- paku (small)

- waenga (medium)

- nui (large)