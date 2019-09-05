An Australian media company is considering launching a new TV channel in New Zealand, the Herald understands.

Seven West Media's new chief executive James Warburton raised the prospect when he gave his first address to his staff in Australia this morning.

A source told the Herald that the media boss said he wasn't sure if they could make it work, but they were "running the numbers".

It's understood that the channel would likley start with one hour of local content, with plans to later expand it into a full channel later.

The channel could launch within the next five years, Warburton is said to have told his staff.

The Herald has contacted Seven West Media for further information.

The move comes off the back of comments from MediaWorks news boss Hal Crawford criticising the state of television in New Zealand.

In a strongly worded op-ed, Crawford stressed how difficult it was for a commercial television company to compete in the market with TVNZ.

"They can do whatever they like to not make a buck. They will never fold, because they are 100 per cent state-owned," Crawford wrote.

"Being one of their competitors, I'm angry about this. I'm angry that the market for television advertising in New Zealand is distorted by this bizarre, anti-competitive set up."

Asked whether he thought there was room for another television channel, veteran media strategist David Thomason said he struggled to see how it could work.

"It would have to be quite specialist and offer a clear point of difference," the FCB chief strategy officer said.

He also questioned whether the service could be sustained through advertising revenue or whether there was a point in launching another news channel.

"The thing with news is that it's on all the time now. It's no longer just a show in the evenings," he said.

Another big problem, he said, is that television audiences tend to have clearly established habits which can be difficult to break.

"For most people, going beyond channels one, two or three is probably a step too far," he said.