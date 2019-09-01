People say that Dominic Cummings is brilliant.

The Downing Street adviser is also said to be ruthless, inspiring, bullying, a complete liability and "mad". I would not know. The closest I have come to seeing him was a TV drama in January where his role as a mastermind of the 2016 Vote Leave referendum campaign was played by Benedict Cumberbatch.

But people I know who have had a lot to do with Mr Cummings all agree that whatever else he is, he is no idiot. Last weekend, however, as I was thumbing through the Sunday papers on the last bank

