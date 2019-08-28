The president's longtime lender has extensive documents related to Trump's personal and business finances. Here's what they could reveal.

Deutsche Bank's disclosure on Tuesday that it has tax returns related to President Donald Trump's family or business set off a frenzy of speculation about what those materials might reveal.

But a trove of other data and documents that his longtime lender is sitting on might prove more revelatory to investigators digging into Trump's finances. That includes records of how Trump made his money, whom he has partnered with, the terms of his extensive borrowings and what transactions he has engaged

Deutsche Bank has a lot of detailed information

Those documents can tell us a lot, but in pieces

The files may shed light on any dealings with Russia by Trump or his family