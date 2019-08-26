An Oklahoma judge has found Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiaries helped fuel the state's opioid drug crisis and ordered the consumer products giant to pay US$572 million ($896m) to help address the problem.

Cleveland County Judge Thad Balkman issued the decision in the nation's first state trial against the companies accused of contributing to the widespread use of the highly addictive painkillers.

The company is expected to appeal.

Oklahoma argued the company aggressively marketed opioids for years in a way that overstated their effectiveness and underplayed the addiction risk.

Advertisement

Oklahoma previously reached a US$270m ($423m) settlement with Oxycontin-maker Purdue Pharma and an US$85m ($133m) deal with Israeli-owned Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Oklahoma's case could shape negotiations to resolve roughly 1,500 other opioid lawsuits consolidated before a federal judge in Ohio.

The Oklahoma case is at the forefront of a wave of lawsuits against drug companies over the opioid crisis.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter called Johnson & Johnson a "kingpin" company that helped fuel the most devastating public health crisis in the state's history.

- More to come

- AP