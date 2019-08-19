Shares in Napier Port debuted strongly on the NZX today, the stock trading up to $2.91 in the initial minutes - a 31 cent or a 12 per cent premium to their $2.60 issue price.

The initial public offer for the partial sell-down by its owner, the Hawke's Bay Regional Council, raised $234m.

Napier Port is just the second new equity IPO to list this year after cannabis research company Cannasouth's debut in June.

Napier Port shares were priced at the top of a $2.27-$2.60 indicative range and the issue was "significantly oversubscribed" during the IPO process.

As a result of the issue, the council's 100 per cent holding has dropped to 55 per cent.

The offer was lead managed by Deutsche Craigs and Goldman Sachs, with Forsyth Barr as co-manager.

After ringing the bell to welcome in trading of the Port's shares on the NZX, chairman Alasdair MacLeod said the success of the IPO would the port to invest in the infrastructure.

"Today is the culmination of a 5-year journey that has seen the Port, Hawke's Bay Regional Council and the broader community working in close partnership towards a shared goal," MacLeod said in a statement.

Napier Port plans to build the multi-purpose "6 Wharf" on the north side of the existing container terminal.

The council has reduced its financial exposure to port growth and gained the capital for investment in the broader needs of the region, he said.

Chief executive Todd Dawson said there had been strong support for the IPO.

In the IPO Napier Port offered 90 million shares, representing a 45 per cent stake in the company

Of the capital raised, $110.2m is to be used to repay the Port's existing debt and provide cash and undrawn debt facilities sufficient to meet the Port 's future capital requirements, including the new wharf.

A further $107.9m of the capital raised in the IPO had enabled the Hawke's Bay Regional Council to realise a portion of its investment in the Port.

