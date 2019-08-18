COMMENT:

While men are over represented in parliament, so too are the legally inclined. If my calculations are correct, 29 of the 120 members have either practised or studied law - that makes up almost a quarter of the House of Representatives.

Having asked every MP to essentially provide their LinkedIn profile details, I chose a selection of the most colourful responses. Now I don't want to play favourites - so they've been listed in alphabetical order.

Sadly, but not surprising given his disdain for journalists, Winston Peters didn't respond to my correspondence. Bizarrely, Iain Lees-Galloway's press secretary said the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.