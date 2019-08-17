COMMENT:

Travel money is about to get a whole lot cheaper for Kiwis. TransferWise launched its Mastercard debit card here this week and it's a big deal if you travel, send money overseas or buy online from international websites.

I clocked up $3483.11 on my ASB cards while overseas during July. I've done the math and had I received my TransferWise debit card before I left I would have spent $3282.87 thanks to its fairer exchange rates and low fees.

That's a $200 difference, or $177 after the points. That's a $177 margin over and above what TransferWise charges. I've

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.