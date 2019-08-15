Stocks around the world remained stuck in the spin cycle, as worries about a possible recession collided with hopes that the strongest part of the US economy — shoppers spending at stores and online — can keep going.

The major US stock indexes swung between gains and losses, as the market continued to be gripped by volatility, following the market's steep loss from a day earlier, when the S&P 500 had its worst day of the year as stocks tumbled after a fairly reliable warning signal of recession emerged from the bond market.

Stocks in Asia and Europe started the latest wave of selling early Thursday after China said it would take "necessary countermeasures" if President Donald Trump follows through on a threat to impose tariffs on more than $100 billion of Chinese goods on September 1.

The US bond market, which has been among the loudest and earliest to cry out warnings about the economy, also continued to show concern as yields fell.

Markets around the world have jerked up and down for weeks. Prices for everything from stocks to gold to oil have been heaving as investors flail from one moment of uncertainty around Trump's trade war to another around what central banks will do with interest rates.

In the US, Walmart shares climbed 3.8 per cent, briefly helping to steady the market after it said it made a bigger profit in the last three months than Wall Street expected, thanks in part to strong online sales of groceries. A separate government report also showed that retail sales across the country last month rose more than economists expected.

The S&P 500 swung between a 0.5 per cent loss and a 0.11 per cent high. A day earlier, it plunged 2.9 per cent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 119 points, or 0.5 per cent to 25,353, before recovering to be up 0.22 per cent at 7am (NZ time).

Consumer spending makes up the bulk of the U.S. economy, and shoppers have been carrying the economy recently amid worries that businesses will pull back on their spending due to all the uncertainty created by the trade war. Other economies are slowing as the trade war is doing damage to manufacturers around the world.

Those concerns helped drive the yield on the 10-year Treasury down to 1.50 per cent Thursday from 1.58 per cent late Wednesday. That yield has been steadily dropping since late last year, when it was above 3 per cent.

The 10-year yield has sunk so much that it dropped below the yield of the two-year Treasury Wednesday, a rare occurrence and one that has historically suggested a recession may be a year or two away.

The 30-year Treasury yield fell to 1.94 per cent from 2.02 per cent and earlier touched a record low, a sign of concern among investors. When worried about weaker economic growth and inflation, they tend to pile into Treasurys, which pushes up their prices and in turn pushes down yields.

"The countdown to a recession has just started," said Hussein Sayed, Chief Market Strategist at FXTM.

Trump again defended his trade war Thursday and said a resolution with China has "got to be a deal, frankly, on our terms."

After being hopeful earlier this year that a trade agreement may be imminent between the world's two largest economies, investors are increasingly digging in for the tensions to drag on for years.

The trade war isn't the only worry for investors. The United Kingdom's pending exit from the European Union, political unrest in Hong Kong and a totally separate trade war between South Korea and Japan are all adding to the gloom.

The worries have pulled the S&P 500 down 5.1 per cent so far this month, while other markets are down even more sharply. The S&P 500, though, remains within 6 per cent of its record set late last month.

"The fact is that no one actually knows what is next for the markets," said Fiona Cincotta, senior market analyst at City Index. "However, the signs flashing from the markets are not great."

Cisco Systems plunged 8.8 per cent for one of the sharpest losses in the S&P 500 after the technology giant gave a profit forecast that fell short of some analysts' expectations. Technology stocks in the S&P 500 were weak in general, but gains for stocks of companies that sell consumer products, and tend to hold up in times of economic weakness, helped offset them.

Besides Walmart's surge, Procter & Gamble rose 1.2 per cent and Coca-Cola gained 1.1 per cent.

In Europe, Germany's DAX sank 0.7 per cent, while France's CAC 40 lost 0.3 per cent. The FTSE 100 in London dropped 1.1 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 1.2 per cent, and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 0.8 per cent.

Commodity prices, which have been swinging sharply on worries that a weaker global economy will dent demand, were lower. Benchmark US crude fell $1.14 to $54.09 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, lost $1.58 to $57.90.

Gold, which has rallied when worries about the economy have grown, added $9.40 to $1,537.20 per ounce.