Vegetarians and non-meat eaters, rejoice! McDonald's New Zealand has today launched its brand new McVeggie burger to Auckland customers.

In a short two-week trial, the McVeggie burger will be available from three Auckland McDonald's stores, including Mt Wellington, Royal Oak and Stoddard Rd branches.

The plant-based burger comes with a vegetable patty which is crumb coated and made up of a mixed vegetables including potato, peas, corn, carrot and onion.

The patty also contains cheese, herbs and spices and the burger is finished off with whole leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, tasty cheese and topped off with a creamy garlic aioli in a chilli chive bun.

While the vegetable patty is vegetarian, McDonald's admits it is fried using the same equipment as the McChicken patty, meaning the veggie patty may not be suitable for all vegetarians.

McDonald's NZ General Manager David told the Herald the two-week trial comes after listening to feedback from its customers regarding the possibility of introducing a vegetarian burger option.

"We're always looking to change and evolve our menu and a number of our customers have asked us to look at plant-based burgers."

Despite the meat-free item being called a McVeggie burger, McDonald's says they want to be transparent with exactly what is involved in the ingredients and cooking process.

"The primary objective of the trial is to allow staff to test cooking and preparation procedures in a real restaurant environment.

"Given the nature of the product, we expect we'll get some interested customers coming in to try the McVeggie, so it will also be a great chance to get some feedback.

"One of the most important things we want to make sure we get right is being clear about the product, how it is cooked, and who it will suit.

"We know there are a lot of people looking to enjoy a more plant-based diet, rather than being vegan or vegetarian, and that for some vegetarians the preparation method will be okay."

The burger costs $8.20 on its own or $12 for a medium combo.

A spokesperson for McDonald's told the Herald if the Veggie burger is popular, they'll look at permanently introducing it around the county in the next 6 to 12 months.

McDonald's has released a number of meat-free options around the globe, including in 2017 where the McVegan burger was tested in Sweden and permanently added to menus in Finland and Sweden.

The McVeggie burger will be available for two weeks, or until stock runs out.