Sky Sport's new sports streaming app has suffered a launch-day teething issue.

A 2degrees customer tweeted a "Geo Blocked" message they received when they tried to access the app after it went live this morning.

"Geo-blocking" is when streaming services bars people trying to access it from other countries, to protect content rights.

In this case, some of blooper means 2degrees customers inside New Zealand are getting geo-blocked.

Advertisement

Sky says the issue is affecting all 2degrees broadband customers, but it hopes to have it resolved shortly - but, like rival Spark Sport's first weekend of English Premier League streaming, it was another example that there are many things that can go wrong when you're delivering content via the internet.

Beyond the geo glitch, Sky Sports Now (formerly known as Fanpass) has been upgraded to carry all 12 channels in the recently-expanded Sky Sport line up, plus selected replay, highlight and pay-per-view content.

Access denied: 2degrees customers can't access Sky's upgraded sports streaming app.

The Herald Sport team is giving it a workout and we'll have a review shortly.

A week of access to the no-contract Sky Sport Now costs $20 for a week pass.

A month pass costs $50, or $40 if you commit for 12 months.

Content can be viewed via the web, or Apple or Android apps, with device support running to Google Chromecast, Apple TV, Sony's PS4 and Samsung Smart TVs.