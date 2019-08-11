Rachel Virtue, founder of bathing suit retailer Virtueswim, discusses her mission to build women's confidence and her next move — starting her own resort-wear fashion range.


What does your business do?

Virtueswim is a swimwear and spray tanning store located in Ponsonby, Auckland. We provide a personalised service for women trying on swimwear, our store is about uplifting and making women feel confident. I started the business two and half years ago. I'm looking at opening a store in Mount Maunganui and working on our own label. I want Virtueswim to offer resort wear such as sarongs, caftans and

