For over 15 years, Jeffrey Epstein served as a close personal adviser to Leslie Wexner, the billionaire mogul behind Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works. Now, Wexner says Epstein "misappropriated vast sums of money" from him and his family.

Wexner, the chief executive of retail giant L Brands, included the accusation in a 564-word letter he sent Wednesday to the Wexner Foundation, giving his most detailed account yet of how his life and affairs became intertwined with Epstein, who was arrested last month and charged with sex trafficking involving girls as young as 14.

In the letter, Wexner said

