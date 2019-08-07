A group of family members representing more than 50 people who died in the crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 are calling on the Federal Aviation Administration to conduct a full regulatory review of Boeing's 737 Max before it is allowed to fly again.

The Max, which entered service in 2017, is Boeing's most recent update to the 737, which was introduced in the 1960s. Because it was not an entirely new airplane, the FAA reviewed only the parts of the Max that differed significantly from a previous version of the 737.

By certifying the plane with a so-called amended

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.