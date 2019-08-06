Rocket Lab boss Peter Beck is primed to make a "significant announcement" at 10am NZT today.

Details are still under wraps for Beck's big reveal, which will come at the Small Satellite Conference in Utah.

But it could be that Beck will name the date for his company's first US launch (whatever it's location, the CEO has already revealed the date: August 16).

Rocket Lab has been putting the final touches on its new launchpad, housed at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia on the US East Coast.

Beck earlier told the Herald that Rocket Lab would be ready for its first US launch by year's end.

He said the customer would be a US government agency.

Over the past 12 months, Rocket Lab has launched small satellites into space for four US government clients: NASA, the US Air Force, SOCOM (Special Operations Command) and DARPA (the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency).

Beck said some US government clients preferred Rocket Lab to have a US launch site.

However, the Kiwi-American company is also upgrading and expanding its assembly plant in Auckland and its Launch Complex One on the Mahia Peninsula.

Beck said NZ would remain Rocket Lab's high-frequency launch location because of our skies and sealanes - which, compared to the US East Coast - are empty.

His company is currently on a drive to hire another 100 staff, which will take its total complement to around 600 - most of whom are employed in NZ.