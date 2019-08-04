As his former company turns 10, the founder of 2degrees, Tex Edwards, looks back on the turbulent journey - and what's next.

What a fabulous milestone for the team at 2degrees, 10 years of making a difference to the lives of Kiwis everywhere. Every day I enjoy seeing the company continue its legacy of challenging incumbents and setting the Commerce Commission and MBIE an example on how public policy interfaces with achieving great outcomes for consumers and innovation.

But it shouldn't have taken 13 years for Kiwis to get number portability or more equitable distribution of spectrum. Getting 2degrees started

