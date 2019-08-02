One of the country's largest waste management companies is being investigated for giving itself a huge discount at council-owned transfer stations it manages - a practice which could have cost ratepayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Smart Environmental is also being probed over hundreds of tonnes of unaccounted waste and over allegations of clandestine after-hours dumping, a Weekend Herald inquiry has found.

The investigation, into the company's operations in Eastern Waikato, has sparked two separate inquiries — one by the council and one by the Auditor-General into the council's handling of the matter.

The company is contracted to pay Thames Coromandel District Council $181 per tonne of waste — but appears to have been paying $77.05 per tonne, documents show.

The council has confirmed it is working with "appropriate authorities" to identify whether there is any evidence of illegal activity or contractual breaches.

Smart manages the council's seven transfer stations. The council investigation centres on whether Smart introduced the discount without advising or negotiating with the council in what sources believe would be in breach of a council contract.

The Herald investigation has discovered Smart Environmental had keys cut and distributed to its commercial drivers. It is claimed they could access the transfer stations after hours when weighbridges were not staffed.

"I have got keys — everyone has got keys, we can get in whenever we want to and we do all the time," a Smart Environmental driver said. Herald.

Documents show that in one year 2500 tonnes of the company's commercial waste was dumped after-hours or was not captured by weighbridge computers at the transfer stations owned by the Thames Coromandel District Council — about a third of the annual waste total.

Shown evidence from its own records, the Thames Coromandel District Council said it was working with "appropriate authorities".

"We want to assure our ratepayers and the public that we take our fiscal responsibilities and contract management extremely seriously," the council said.

It has set up a team of senior managers to look into the claims.

However, the council is itself under investigation by the office of the Auditor-General which is reviewing the council's management of the contract and why it was unable to identify the apparent missing revenue and alleged contract breaches for so long.

Former Smart Environmental founder and managing director Grahame Christian denied any wrong doing.

Former Smart Environmental area manager Murray Bain, who alerted the Auditor-General's office, fears the cost to ratepayers could climb.

"By my reckoning it is already hundreds of thousands and it when it is all wrapped up it could cost anywhere up to a million."

Bain owns Coastal Bins Ltd, which competes with Smart Environmental's commercial division.

He says he first warned Thames mayor Sandra Goudie and chief executive Rob Williams in August last year about what he claims were Smart Environmental's contract breaches.

"Any way you look at it this is a rort on ratepayers. The council is either utterly incompetent or something very underhanded has gone on here.

In his opinion there were "only two options and neither of them is good for ratepayers."

The council declined to comment, saying it was in negotiations with Smart Environmental and any comment would prejudice negotiations which began in February.

Smart Environmental founder and former managing director Grahame Christian denied any wrong doing in a lengthy text conversation.

"This is simply not how we do business," he said. "I am ex-police and I am absolutely straight up as is my team."

Christian said his former employee had been "running a gutter campaign". Bain conceded there was bad blood but said: "All he has to do is open the books to experts and it will be very clear who is right and who is wrong. No need for debate or accusations, the truth is there."

A former member of Christian's team said the "discount" was introduced in May last year after the company failed in its attempts to get compensation for the "Chinese situation", which had resulted in a ban on taking and paying for recycling.

That was despite the contract with the council, which states Smart took the risk and the rewards of recycling prices. The council had required the company to undertake a risk analysis before signing.

Documents show that Smart's weighbridge printouts still had the full amount of $181 per tonne even though it was not paying that rate. The former member of Christian's team said the council was not consulted or advised, but said the information was discoverable in monthly claims which were spreadsheets with 15,000 lines of information.

"Our position was it was there if they looked for it," the source said.

Smart Environmental is one of the country's largest private waste management company.

It has numerous residential and commercial deals, as well as contracts with 14 councils around the country.

Smart Environmental's new chief executive Todd Mcleay said he couldn't comment due to the company's contract with the council.

The Weekend Herald sent a list of detailed claims to both the Thames Coromandel District Council and Smart Environmental's new chief executive Todd Mcleay.

Mcleay said the company's contract with the council prevented the company responding and the council declined to comment on the basis it could prejudice the negotiations with Smart.