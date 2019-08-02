One of the country's largest waste management companies is being investigated for giving itself a huge discount at council-owned transfer stations it manages - a practice which could have cost ratepayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Smart Environmental is also being probed over hundreds of tonnes of unaccounted waste and over allegations of clandestine after-hours dumping, a Weekend Herald inquiry has found.

The investigation, into the company's operations in Eastern Waikato, has sparked two separate inquiries — one by the council and one by the Auditor-General into the council's handling of the matter.

