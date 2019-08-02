In the back streets of Thames a Smart Environmental truck pulls up to the locked gates of the local rubbish transfer station. With keys he shouldn't have the driver unlocks the gates and tips his load of commercial waste.

A few hundred metres away Larry Cooper is already aware it is yet another clandestine after-hours load. He has felt the vibration inside his home as the large truck bounces over judder bars on its way in and now his television viewing is interrupted by the loud beeps from the truck as the load is tipped.

"I have complained so many