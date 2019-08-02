In the back streets of Thames a Smart Environmental truck pulls up to the locked gates of the local rubbish transfer station. With keys he shouldn't have the driver unlocks the gates and tips his load of commercial waste.

A few hundred metres away Larry Cooper is already aware it is yet another clandestine after-hours load. He has felt the vibration inside his home as the large truck bounces over judder bars on its way in and now his television viewing is interrupted by the loud beeps from the truck as the load is tipped.

"I have complained so many times but it never really stops — it's like a hornet's nest, by the time you get rid of one you already know another one has started," he says.

In scenes more reminiscent of New Jersey, New York and an episode of The Sopranos than here in New Zealand's green heartland, it is just one of hundreds of loads that one of the country's biggest waste companies will allegedly dump after hours and avoiding weighbridge systems to ensure accurate records and payment.

A Weekend Herald investigation has discovered that even during opening hours when the loads are recorded by weighbridge computers, Smart Environmental's commercial trucks are paying less than half the price the printout records it has paid the council.

The Thames District Council has confirmed it is investigating the company's operations while at the same time the Auditor General is looking into the council's own handling of the matter.

But the situation may have already cost local ratepayers hundreds of thousands of dollars and given the company a commercial advantage which is putting competitors under huge financial pressure.

A deeper dig into Smart's operation in the Eastern Waikato finds evidence of altered spreadsheets, missing reports, dockets and revenue. There is also clear evidence of trashed recycling and hundreds of tonnes of unaccounted waste at transfer stations Smart Environmental manages for the Thames and Coromandel District Council.

Until recently Smart Environmental was run by former policeman Grahame Christian, who promoted the company's point of difference as "No hidden costs or surprises. We are up-front and honest."

In responding to the Weekend Herald's inquiries he denied the allegations and pointed the finger at an ex employee who he claimed had been running a gutter campaign against the company.

"I am ex police" he says. "I am absolutely straight up as are my team".

Former Smart Environmental managing director Grahame Christian.

But now, more than a year after the secret discount was first applied, the Thames Coromandel District Council has appointed a senior team of managers to investigate alleged breaches of the contract provided by the Weekend Herald and says it has been working with "appropriate authorities".

"We want to assure our ratepayers and the public that we take our fiscal responsibilities and contract management extremely seriously, and our utmost intention is to meet those commitments," the council said in a statement.

But in a further twist the council is itself being investigated by the Auditor General's office over its management of the contract.

THE OAG investigation was prompted by a complaint laid by former Smart area manager Murray Bain who has been trying to get the council to investigate since August last year.

"The council has been ... either incompetent or something very underhanded has gone on here," Bain says. "There are only two options and neither of them is very flash."

"By my calculations this has already cost local rate ratepayers hundreds of thousands of dollars — it could even reach a million by the time this is sorted out. Heads will need to roll."

Smart Environmental has a stranglehold on waste in the region. Not only is it the single biggest commercial waste operator it also holds all the council contracts for kerbside rubbish collection and recycling.

Significantly it also manages the council's seven refuse transfer stations. The council sets the opening hours and the fee for dumping at the facilities and the company is left to supervise the sites and operate the council's weighbridges, computers and software which record the details of every load. Smart collects the money and rebates what is owed back to the council.

It is a highly flawed arrangement, says Bain, who now owns Coastal Bins which competes with Smart's Commercial operation on the Coromandel.

He says the lack of scrutiny by the council means a Smart company is left to police a Smart commercial operation with both arms of the company handling the contact.

"Here the company apparently gave itself a huge discount, which breached its contract, and the council was totally unaware it was being ripped off for over a year. Even when it was told it was being duped the council still couldn't find out how, and how much money it had lost."

With a staff of over 400 and contracts with 14 other councils Smart Environmental describes itself as a New Zealand business "good news" story. But last year, after China's ban on taking other countries' recycling waste, managing director Grahame Christian was struggling with bad news of his own.

"It is costing us millions of dollars and, sadly, very few of our client councils throughout New Zealand want to come and help us," he told the Waikato Times in August 2018.

What had been a revenue earner had almost overnight become a liability and in August with mounting stockpiles of waste Christian was threatening legal action against some of his clients to force them to contribute.

Former Smart Environmental area manager Murray Bain, who alerted the Auditor General's office, fears the cost to ratepayers could climb.

"Contractually they are bound to do that, they just don't want to do it," he claimed. "Councils don't have the budget. It is not in their forecast. Well, guess what? It is not in ours either."

THE THAMES Coromandel District Council was one of those not rushing to help. Sources say it had a clear "no gain — no pain" contract which gave Smart all the revenue from recycling but with it all the risks associated with fluctuating prices.

For years the council had watched the company benefit from the arrangement and saw no obligation now the price honeymoon was over.

But what the council didn't know was that for months before Christian's threats the company had been in breach of its own contract, which states only the council is permitted to alter pricing at the transfer stations.

And according to the company records obtained by the Weekend Herald, it did so without consulting with or notifying the council.

A senior Smart Environmental manager at the time confirmed that in May last year the company altered spreadsheet data giving its commercial division a large discount at all of the transfer stations Smart Environmental managed for the council.

On weighbridge dockets it still appeared Smart Environmental was paying the council rate of $181 a tonne but would later discount the rate down to $77.05 a tonne for its own commercial waste.

It had not told the council because it claimed the information was discoverable in monthly claims sent to the council, which are computer spreadsheets with 15,000 lines of detail.

The council did not uncover it because for most of the year it didn't receive and didn't ask for the accompanying transaction reports from weighbridges where the discount can be found.

"If they didn't get transaction reports then you would have to seriously ask, why not?," Bain asks.

"Every council gets a transaction report which without it, they have no method of verifying the monthly claim.

"All they needed to do was check the landfill report with the transaction report which would have matched tonnes in against tonnes out. My 8-year-old grandson would find that."

WHILE THE council had been kept in the dark, the Weekend Herald investigation has discovered the company's drivers were given a heads up at a health and safety meeting early last year when they were told restrictions on using the council transfer stations were now lifted.

"When I asked why a manager told us it was because we had a new deal with the council," a driver says.

Until then, Smart Environmental's staff were under strict instructions not to dump at the transfer station unless unavoidable or could be justified for operational reasons.

Documents show that Smart's weighbridge printouts still had the full amount of $181 per tonne even though it was not paying that rate.

The reason was because the council rate of $181 a tonne was much more expensive than the nearby Tirohia landfill, which charged between $95 and $105 a tonne.

Operational staff tell of being censured if a load to a transfer station could not be adequately explained.

"They would come down on us like a tonne of bricks," said one.

But when they questioned the new arrangement they said they couldn't get straight answers.

When one questioned paperwork which showed the rate still at $181 a tonne she was told by a senior manager "don't worry we get that changed later."

According to another council source, the volume of commercial waste diverted to the transfer stations increased markedly under the lower rates.

Records highlight that in January last year it dumped just two tonnes of waste at the Thames transfer station but in May it had spiked to 113 tonnes and by the end of August had hit 245 tonnes.

What had been a tiny fraction had quickly risen to a third of the total volume handled by the transfer station.

This is matched by a corresponding decline in Smart's commercial waste taken direct to the Tirohia landfill to a point in September when it stopped altogether.

The effect on council revenue is found in Smart's own data. It shows in November last year, when a reconciliation with a transaction report is able to be completed, the council should have received a rebate from the Thames transfer station alone of $64,000 if Smart had paid the agreed rate.

The Council received just $44,000 after Smart applied its discount and then added transport costs to the landfill.

A further $13,000 is lost at two other transfer stations and when the loss of revenue from tonnes unaccounted for at the stations the total reaches almost $58,000 for the month.

Sources inside both Smart and the council say when the discount was finally discovered, Smart argued it had a "historical right" based on an email exchange with the council back in 2013.

According to a company source, the email raised the issue of a tolling rate, effectively a discount for high-volume users.

This discount was the same fee the council paid Waste Management to tip at the Tirohia landfill with the added GST. Smart paid the transport cost so the council "would not be out of pocket", says one source.

Meanwhile, documents obtained by the Weekend Herald also show almost two-thirds of Smart's commercial loads last year were never captured by weighbridge computers.

A former worker tells of having keys cut for the drivers so they could access the dump.

The driver explains how he would regularly dump loads after hours. Sometimes he would look through the weighbridge kiosk window and record the weight of his load.

"Sometimes I couldn't see the computer screen or it was too dark so I didn't bother."

A mixture of rubbish and recycling as Smart Environmental is investigated. Photo / Supplied

The weights recorded would later be loaded manually into the weighbridge transaction report up to a week afterwards.

Smart's Christian claims no knowledge of after-hours access by his drivers.

"It may happen but we would insist all our staff account for all transactions," he says. "We have an outstanding reputation of honesty and any such activity as described would be clandestine and involve many people. It just would not happen."

However, he declined to comment in detail.

In November last year, according to the records, 63 of the 80 commercial loads were not captured by weigh station staff, but were entered manually into the system afterwards without independent verification.

FROM HIS home near the Thames transfer station Cooper says he has complained numerous times to the council about the after-hours access, which can begin as early as 6am and run up until 9.30pm, but to no avail.

"I've been like a little fox terrier. I have held on to it and keep giving it a good shake."

He says he has complained up to a dozen times in the last 18 months.

"They have told me the same thing is happening all over the Coromandel — you have got to be careful not to complain too much because they will write you off as a moaner."

In just one month at the Thames facility 98 tonnes of waste was not captured coming into the Thames transfer station, yet the council paid for it to be transported and dumped at the Tirohia landfill.

A district council waste manager from another region confirms the loss would have got his attention very quickly.

"I have withheld payments over five or 10 tonnes, something is very wrong if you have that much," the manager, who asked not to be identified, said.

Bain says he has managed 12 separate council contracts over his career and has had payments withheld when as little as a tonne of waste could not be reconciled.

Other councils have live feeds from weighbridge computers to council offices and some even have independent contractors controlling the weighbridge.

"Here Smart effectively invoices Smart. When we tip there, we get an invoice from Smart, not the council, and I think it is a conflict of interest and because of that transparency should be paramount but it clearly isn't."

A video taken by one driver shows kerbside recycling he had picked up from the Waipa district, over 120km away, being tipped in at the Thames transfer station.

The residents of Te Awamutu and Cambridge had made the effort to separate their recycling only to have it end up in a tip in Thames.

"I can tell you I did 30 tonnes in just one month."

This is confirmed in the records obtained by the Weekend Herald.

The driver knows the recycling he dumped at Thames will be mixed with waste and sent back another 39km to the landfill he had passed with the load the previous day.

"It doesn't make sense — unless you're not paying for it," he says with a wry grin.

The irony is that the Thames Coromandel District Council alerted the Waipa District Council but appears to have done little further investigation itself even though the dumping of recycling is a breach of its own contract and the council appears to have paid to dump it at a landfill.

It's the lack of action that really gets to Bain.

"They could have changed the locks on the transfer stations. It would have cost bugger all and saved them a small fortune but even that they refused to do."

It is a sentiment shared by Cooper.

"The council is supposed to be the sheriff. They are expected to fix it but around here Smart seems to be able to do anything they like."

Smart Environmental's new chief executive Todd Mcleay said he couldn't comment due to the company's contract with the council.

The Weekend Herald has supplied a long list of detailed claims to both the Thames Coromandel District Council and Smart Environmental's new chief executive Todd Mcleay.

Mcleay said the company's contract with the council prevented the company responding and the council declined to comment on the basis it could prejudice the negotiations with Smart.