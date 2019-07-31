Vodafone New Zealand's new owners have officially taken control today - promising a more nimble operation while still having access to Vodafone's technology and global roaming (though some of the gloss was knocked off the latter with a 40 per cent roaming price rise earlier this month).

The new owners hit the ground running, announcing a 5G network launch in Auckland Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown in December - giving it a jump on rivals Spark and 2degrees, who are mired in Huawei's political troubles. Nokia Networks will be its technology partner as revealed by the Herald yesterday.

More than 120 cell sites will be upgraded to 5G by December, while another 400 or so will get a souped-up version of 4G called 4.9G (marked by some telcos offshore as "5G").

Other areas will get 5G "over the next few years."

Advertisement

Intratil chief executive and newly-minted Vodafone NZ chairman Marko Bogoievski(left) with Vodafone NZ chief executive Jason Paris. Photo / Supplied.

Vodafone also announced a series of early 5G customers including NZ Police, Westpac, BNZ and Westpac (more on the 5G launch soon).

Details are still emerging, but the Herald understands Vodafone will utilise 3.5GHz spectrum it already owns while it waits for the Crown's spectrum auction, which has been delayed by an iwi claim.

At launch, there will be extra charges for existing Vodafone customers.

5G (see chart below) offers many times the speed of today's 4G mobile networks and none of the lag.

Before the Infratil deal, Vodafone boss Jason Paris questioned whether 5G was worth the investment at a time when customers were not likely to pay more for 5G plans. A hologram call demo at today's 5G launch was impressive (bar a brief audio glitch) but hardly an example of workaday utility.

Vodafone says it's early customers, including emergency devices, show the technology's more practical benefits.

Vodafone will launch 5G network launch in Auckland Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown in December.

NZX-listed Infratil - best known for its infrastructure and utility assets such as Wellington Airport and its half-share in Trustpower - teamed with Canada's Brookfield Asset Management to buy Vodafone's NZ operation for $3.4 billion.

Vodafone NZ chief executive Jason Paris remains in charge of management, while Infratil chief executive Marko Bogoievski (Telecom CFO during the 2000s) will head the telco's board.

The company will continue to use the Vodafone brand under licence.

High interest in Vodafone's launch. Photo: Cliff Joiner

Paris and Marko Bogoievski say they plan to accelerate Vodafone NZ's push into "fixed wireless" or using the company's 4G mobile network - instead of a landline - to deliver broadband into a home.

And both say they're open to shared infrastructure builds to save money - opening the way to Vodafone NZ potentially working cooperatively with Spark and 2degrees as the three telcos embark on 5G mobile network upgrades.

Paris also has plans to boost the profile and market share of Vodafone TV.

Earlier this week, Vodafone NZ CFO turned new 2degrees boss Mark Aue told the Herald "it will be interesting to see how it goes after the parental handcuffs are taken off."

READ MORE:

• Vodafone's 'secret 5G rollout'

Paris - who earlier bemoaned his company was the last in NZ to offer an unlimited data mobile plan says we'll see faster rollouts of new products.

The ownership change comes on the heels of a sweeping restructure that saw some staff culled and roles outsourced to Indian-owned Tech Mandra.

The restructure was originally designed to whip the company into shape for an NZX listing in early 2020.

But while the company is now going private instead, Paris said the changes were necessary in any case to make the company more efficient and free up cash to invest in new technologies.