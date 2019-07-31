Over months of discussions in online forums earlier this year, Paige Thompson acknowledged the personal challenges in her life: suicidal thoughts, struggles to find employment and difficulties she had faced since transitioning to a woman years before.

But those who knew her were nonetheless stunned by what came next: the arrest of Thompson on Monday on charges that she had stolen the personal data of more than 100 million Capital One customers.

Thompson, 33, had spent years lurching between a promising career as a software developer and a life of upheaval that alienated her from her friends. While she at

