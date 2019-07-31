The first 40 shops in the 230-store $790 million Westfield Newmarket which is New Zealand's biggest retail redevelopment will open at the end of this month.

Greg Miles, chief operating officer of ASX listed Scentre Group, announced today that the first stage of the rebuilt, vastly expanded centre would open on August 29.

Those 40 stores will be on levels one, two and three of the mall, a statement said.

"The centre will welcome a new Farmers, a first-to-market Coco Republic featuring L'Americano café and a mix of New Zealand's favourite brands now available in the one place," a statement said.

Kathmandu, Rebel Sport, Under Armour and new beauty, lifestyle, food and technology retailers would trade from the sites at 277 and 309 Broadway, the statement said.

The stores will include Chemist Warehouse, Beauty & Beyond, Dangerfield, Bras N Things, Cosmetic Clinic, 2 Degrees, Spark, The Coffee Club, Hulu Cat, Amore Gelato and EB Games.

A Countdown supermarket and big new multiplex will also open on the site later this year.

Miles said this the opening marked a key date in the project's history.

Scentre has previously announced the first shops will open in this year's third quarter with the remainder expected to open by Christmas.