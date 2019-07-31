Beyond Meat shares fell sharply in after-hours trading after the vegan burger maker said its early shareholders would be selling another chunk of stock, just two months after an initial public offering that was one of the hottest in recent years.

The news overshadowed strong results in which quarterly sales more than tripled and the company raised its sales forecast for 2019.

The new offering comes after Beyond Meat shares soared more than 700 per cent from their market debut, as investors bet on rising consumer interest in meat alternatives and on the company's plans to expand through new partnerships

