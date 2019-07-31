A $1 billion scheme to build 1400 apartments in eight tower blocks up to 30 levels high is planned at Takapuna's Smales Farm which has applied to Auckland Council to re-zone its greenfields or bare land so it can go ahead.

But business, schools and residents have lodged strongly-worded opposing submissions, fearing traffic effects, loss of privacy, noise and other negative effects.

The scheme from the Smale's Northcote RD1 Holdings on part of the 10.8ha Smales Farm office park is for what chief executive Paul Gunn calls a "transit-oriented development", leveraging the location beside the Northern Busway terminal alongside the

