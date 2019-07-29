COMMENT:

Dick Fuld was trying to sound unworried. As he stood before a town hall meeting of Lehman Brothers bankers a few months before the financial crisis peaked, the chief executive was playing down the slide in the investment bank's share price.

Lehman was famous on Wall Street for paying staff largely in stock, and encouraging them to buy significant amounts more, so it was a sensitive topic. When an audience member suggested Fuld buy some additional shares to prove his faith in the group, the veteran banker quipped that he did not have any spare money because his wife

Related articles: