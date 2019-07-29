Air New Zealand will be hoping for a better response to its next safety video with Suits actor Rick Hoffman playing a starring role alongside All Blacks and other big sports names.

Its last video - a down home, hip-hop, retro effort - was widely panned but the airline is banking on Hoffman, who plays lawyer Louis Litt in the American drama series, adding international star power to it.

In the video to be released on August 1, Hoffman plays a lawyer in the rugby themed video alongside a star-studded Kiwi cast which features several All Blacks including head coach Steve Hansen and captain Kieran Read, actor Cliff Curtis, former Black Ferns captain Fiao'o Fa'amausili and members of the World Cup winning 1987 All Blacks squad.

Former Wallabies captain George Gregan who got to taunt the All Blacks about a later lack of cup success also gets a role.

The Suits actor - who acted alongside Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle - first visited New Zealand in 2017 and took to Twitter praising the airline as being "by far the most accommodating" airline in the world, and "insisting" on being Air New Zealand's next spokesman.

Hoffman said the airline's reputation for making engaging safety videos was a huge drawcard to being involved.

"Air New Zealand is renowned for its safety videos and for risk taking and creativity. People want to see something fun onboard and Air New Zealand just has so much fun."

Air New Zealand general manager global brand and content Marketing Jodi Williams said Hoffman would be a fantastic ambassador for the next safety video.

"Rick's on and offscreen personality is infectious and goes hand in hand with the character of our tongue-in-cheek safety videos. He was fantastic to have on set and we had so much fun teaching him the 'Kiwi' way of doing things," said Williams.

The Suits star described New Zealand food and the people as amazing.

"It's the way it should be everywhere. I eventually plan on living there – not illegally but maybe becoming a resident somehow."