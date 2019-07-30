Cannabis entrepreneur Ross Smith has been charged by New Zealand Police over the alleged harassment of three people.

Smith appeared in the Tauranga District Court on Friday, 26 July, and faces two counts of causing harm by posting digital communication and one count of speaking threateningly.

Smith faces a prison term of up to two years or a fine of up to $50,000 for first two counts, while the third charge carries a maximum penalty of six months in jail or a $10,000 fine.

It is alleged Smith posted harmful digital communications to two women and spoke threateningly to a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: