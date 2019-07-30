Cannabis entrepreneur Ross Smith has been charged by New Zealand Police over the alleged harassment of three people.

Smith appeared in the Tauranga District Court on Friday, 26 July, and faces two counts of causing harm by posting digital communication and one count of speaking threateningly.

Smith faces a prison term of up to two years or a fine of up to $50,000 for first two counts, while the third charge carries a maximum penalty of six months in jail or a $10,000 fine.

It is alleged Smith posted harmful digital communications to two women and spoke threateningly to a man.

Advertisement

The Herald understands that Smith has entered a plea of not guilty to all charges.

Asked for comment, Smith told the Herald he was sticking up for himself and that he will outline a clear defence against all charges.

Given Smth's not guilty plea, the case has been remanded to 10 September 2019.

This news comes after a June report in which the Herald received confirmation that the Bay of Plenty Police was investigating Smith for allegedly breaching a judge's order related to a series of harmful and offensive online comments.

In that matter, the District Court of Tauranga made an interim harmful digital communications order against Smith over comments he allegedly made.

In making the interim order, Judge Brooke Gibson noted that the evidence put before him exhibited a series of text and posts "plainly harassing" and amounting to a denigration of the applicant's sexual orientation.

Gibson also said the evidence showed Smith had made various "vile and crass insulting comments, many of which were juvenile in content and are little more than poorly constructed malicious rants".

Under the interim order, Smith was required to take down or disable material concerning the applicant or his family and to refrain from the conduct subject of the application.

The applicant in this instance was different from those involved in the recent police charges.

In addition to these matters, Smith is also potentially facing a defamation complaint from the founders of cannabis company Eqalis Group.

Following news of the latest charges against Smith, Equalis managing director Greg Mission told the Herald he was aware of numerous other people who have also come forward to submit statements against Smith under the Harmful Digital Communications Act.

The dispute between the parties traces back to the collapse of cannabis firm Medicann, which went into liquidation late last year.

Smith worked with a number of individuals now involved with Equalis on the initial launch and development of cannabis.

However, things quickly went sour between Smith and the other founders.



Due to the varying accounts offered by the parties involved, the matter has been referred to the High Court to determine the facts of the matter.