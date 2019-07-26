When Google bought ­DoubleClick in 2007, the search engine group needed a skilled antitrust lobbyist to help it win approval in Washington for a move that would help it build a powerful position in digital advertising.

So it enlisted Makan Delrahim, who had served in the Department of Justice under President George W Bush and on Capitol Hill. The relationship proved fruitful for both sides. Google's deal was cleared, and it paid Delrahim's firm US$100,000 ($150,695) for lobbying that year.

Now Delrahim is on the other side of the table — he heads the DoJ antitrust division which this week

