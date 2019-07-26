Chris Hughes used to huddle with Mark Zuckerberg in a Harvard dorm room building Facebook from scratch. Now, he is huddling with regulators to explain why Facebook needs to be broken up.

In recent weeks, Hughes has joined two leading antitrust academics, Scott Hemphill of New York University and Tim Wu of Columbia University, in meetings with the Federal Trade Commission, the Justice Department and state attorneys general. In those meetings, the three have laid out a potential antitrust case against Facebook, Wu and Hemphill said.

For nearly a decade, they argue, Facebook has made "serial defensive acquisitions" to protect

Related articles: