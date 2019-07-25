A Dunedin woman has expressed her anger and disappointment after catching four Domino's Pizza cars with out of date registrations.

The resident took to the Dunedin News Facebook page to out the company, showing pictures of two out-of-date cars clearly driven my Domino's Pizza employees.

"Dear Domino's Pizza Kaikorai Valley Road, Dunedin, Why is it that your signed vehicles parked opp your premises and beside KFC are not licensed?" she wrote on Facebook.

"Are these vehicles owned by the company or privately owned? How long does it take to get your label in the post? And then transfer to car!

"Thought it was an offence not to have a current license label or rego? Moving or parked. Oh, that's right it is!

"Not impressed!"

Other locals expressed disappointment, with one questioning the safety measures of Domino's.

"What sort of company would not ensure their vehicles are registered to go on the road. Makes you wonder about the WOF's. The delivery drivers put their licences at risk if caught driving them. Poor employers," one said.

The company has since claimed the cares are legally registered, with a spokesperson saying they have "confirmed with our local franchisee" the cars are legally registered.

Other locals sided with the company, telling the woman to "mind her own business".

"I'm assuming this post was made after your many attempts of trying to have a discussion with store management went ignored or unheard? Or did you just jump right to Facebook as a concerned keyboard warrior to name and shame with no direct communication to the store," one said.

Another wrote: "If it doesn't affect you...why worry about it!"

Domino's says they expect all employees to ensure they follow local regulations.