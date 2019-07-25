"It started with a clip of a car pulling out," RD Whittington said from the head of a table in a private dining room at Mastro's Steakhouse. Whittington, a car dealer, was wearing a black T-shirt, chain necklace and sparkly Audemars Piguet watch. He was sitting across from Jamie Foxx, whom he calls his best friend and business partner.

That car, a rare, six-wheeled Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6x6, was the first sale Whittington made through his Instagram account, @wiresonly. "A DM comes in and goes, 'Hey, is that car for sale?'" he recalled. "'Yeah,' I said. He said, 'Send me

Related articles: