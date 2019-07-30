Supermarket chain Foodstuffs claims rival Woolworths is using "anti-competitive" tactics to block it from opening a supermarket on the land it owns.

But ASX-listed Woolworths, which operates Countdown supermarkets in New Zealand, disagrees. It says Foodstuffs was aware of requirements in its lease agreement that ensures its supermarket remains part of Highland Park shopping centre.

Foodstuffs bought Highland Park shopping centre in East Auckland in December 2017 and took possession of the site in June 2018.

Foodstuffs planned to open a Pak'nSave supermarket on the property and redevelop the site, however, the Auckland-based supermarket operator says Woolworths is blocking progress

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: