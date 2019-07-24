YouTube probably generates $16 billion to $25 billion in annual revenue, making the video service big enough to crack the top half of the Fortune 500.

But that is just a guess. Even though financial analysts on Wall Street think YouTube makes about as much money as the Gap, General Mills or Netflix, the video service's financial results are a secret. They are lumped in with the rest of Google, an even larger internet company that last year generated $137 billion in revenue.

That secrecy has led to growing frustration among analysts and investors, who will be looking for more

