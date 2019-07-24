Air New Zealand's Grabaseat is celebrating its 13th birthday with a huge promotion on domestic and international deals.

The deal started midnight last night and will roll out for the next 48 hours until midnight on Thursday, 25th of July— or until sold out.

Grabaseat is offering 1000 $13 one-way flights to and from all Air New Zealand domestic ports, $99 one-way flights to Fiji, New Caledonia, the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, and $299 one-way flights to Bali, Perth and Honolulu.

Long-haul deals include tickets to San Francisco and Houston for $749 return and to Chicago and Vancouver for $799 return.

Air New Zealand Chief Revenue Officer Cam Wallace said in a statement that the airline is expecting travellers will snap up the fares, fast.

"Kiwis – this is your ticket to explore a new part of the country or to book a spontaneous international break. We know these deals won't stick around, so make sure you're on grabaseat.co.nz or the Grabaseat mobile app and ready to go.

"More of these insanely low fares will drop throughout Tuesday and Wednesday so if you miss the first wave, check back in at grabaseat.co.nz."