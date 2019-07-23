Today a jury found an Auckland architect guilty of a rare crime - stealing trade secrets. Sam Hurley writes about the at times confusing and unusual trial.

Michael Davies, the Auckland architect accused of stealing trade secrets stood silently today as he waited for the jury to deliver his fate.

Having spent the day in the cold holding cells while the jury deliberated, he was brought into court wrapped up with a scarf and wearing a puffer vest.

He listened anxiously as the foreman was asked if his jury had reached a unanimous verdict on the first of nine charges of stealing trade secrets for a pecuniary advantage.

His family and even some of his former colleagues from the firm he was accused of stealing confidential files

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Theft of a firm's golden egg?